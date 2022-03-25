Feds: Ex-UAW Treasurer pleads guilty to embezzlement

Tim Edmunds, the CFO of UAW Local 412, admitted in open court that he diverted more than $2 million from the local account to his own personal funds. You may recall Tim Edmunds because of that wide smile he flashed to Greektown Casino security cameras in 2021. The feds put his picture in the original criminal complaint, saying he frequented the tables there, gambling away stolen union cash. In court, Friday (March 25), prosecutors say he spent $30,000 of dues money at Greektown. They also said he bought expensive cars and trucks, guns and paid off child support.

He also spent lavishly at department stores from Louis Vuitton to target using cash he’d taken from Local 412 by forging checks with the local president’s name and getting American Express e-checks using his union atm and debit card.

In Edmunds’s UAW photo, he’s smiling here as well. Something he didn’t do Friday as two federal marshals ushered him into court in orange Livingston County jail garb.

He’s been behind bars for the past two weeks because prosecutors convinced Judge Sean Cox Edmunds was a flight risk.

At Friday’s hearing, Edmunds pleaded guilty to embezzlement and money laundering.

After the hearing, Edmunds returned to the Livingston County jail while awaiting sentencing. That sentencing is scheduled for July 27. The prison guidelines mean he could spend up to four years or more behind bars.