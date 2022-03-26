Shinola unveils new women’s watch inspired by Detroit’s Book Tower

Shinola unveils new women's timepiece with a design inspired by Detroit's historic Book Tower. Photos provided by Lovio George agency.

DETROIT – The iconic Book Tower has been translated into a new timepiece designed by Detroit-based Shinola.

The luxury watch and lifestyle company has drawn inspiration from one of Downtown Detroit’s historic skyscrapers for its newest women’s timepiece. With the building’s third-floor skylight as a major point of inspiration, the watch features an oval shape and bezel, and includes a Petoskey stone dial.

The watch retails for $2,900. Here’s what it looks like:

Shinola unveils new women's timepiece with a design inspired by Detroit's historic Book Tower. (Shinola)

The launch comes as the iconic building undergoes renovations with expectations of reopening to the public at the end of 2022. Acquired by Bedrock in 2015, the skyscraper will soon be home to the city’s first extended stay hotel concept, the company announced last year.

ROOST Apartment Hotel renderings at Book Tower in Detroit. (Bedrock)

Book Tower rehabilitation in Downtown Detroit (Sept. 4, 2019/Bedrock)