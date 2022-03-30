Morning 4: Teen killed in Clinton Township crash; Fatal Pontiac house fire deemed intentional

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Police: 17-year-old girl killed in crash in Clinton Township

A 17-year-old girl has died after losing control of the vehicle while driving in Clinton Township, going off-road through some fences and crashing into a detached garage, according to authorities.

Pontiac house fire that killed 2, injured 5 was no accident, officials say

Police have released a new video showing a shadowy figure inside of a Pontiac home that was believed to have been intentionally set on fire In January, killing a man and a teen, and injuring several others.

Study shows connection between vitamin deficiency and dementia

New research suggests that folate -- also known as vitamin B9 and folic acid -- may play a critical role throughout our life, especially when it comes to our brain and dementia.

Romulus apartment building catches fire twice in 2 days

Firefighters on Wednesday were at the scene of yet another fire at an apartment complex near Ecorse and Wayne roads. According to officials, the building caught fire on Tuesday, after someone left a stove on and went to work, and then reignited Wednesday.

Weather forecast: Metro Detroit under winter weather advisory with freezing rain