Police: 17-year-old female killed in crash in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 17-year-old female is dead after veering off the road and crashing into a house, police said.

The accident happened on 19 Mile and Romeo Plank roads near Chippewa Valley High School, where the driver lost control, going off-road through some fences, crashing into the homes garage, according to authorities.

The female victim from Clinton Township was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Her parents were notified, but her name was not released, police say.

Officials say the victim was driving a silver Chevy Cobalt when a sideswipe involving a 2013 Black Ford Explorer going in the same direction took place.

The accident brought DTE to the scene as some power lines were cut.

Eastbound lanes were closed, but westbound lanes were opened as police conducted their investigation.