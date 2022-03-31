49º

Man murdered 22-year-old brother during argument on Detroit’s west side, police say

Christopher Johnson wanted in connection with fatal shooting

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Christopher Charles Johnson Jr. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – A man murdered his 22-year-old brother during an argument overnight on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. Thursday (March 31) in the 11700 block of Sussex Street, according to authorities.

Police are searching for Christopher Charles Johnson, Jr., 32.

The two brothers got into a verbal argument, and shots were fired, according to officials. Johnson fled the scene, authorities said.

Police consider Johnson armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or this case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

