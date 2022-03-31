Morning 4: Beloved Red Wings zamboni driver fired; Cousin sentenced after throwing Eastpointe teen’s body in dumpster

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
Longtime Detroit Red Wings zamboni driver Al Sobotka fired
Longtime Detroit Red Wings zamboni driver Al Sobotka has been fired. Sobotka, 68, was a fan favorite at Red Wings games for decades.
Cousin who threw missing Eastpointe teen’s body in dumpster sentenced for lying to police, family
The cousin of a missing Eastpointe teenager was sentenced Wednesday for lying to police before he ultimately admitted that he had thrown her body in a dumpster weeks earlier because she stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana.
💨 Wind advisory in effect for SE Michigan: Tracking DTE Energy power outages
Detroit Police: Murder suspect taken into custody following barricaded situation
Police have taken a murder suspect into custody Wednesday after he barricaded himself in a home with a woman and child on Detroit’s west side. According to officials, a standoff between the man and police lasted a short time at a home on Tireman Avenue and Greenfield Road.
End of COVID may bring major turbulence for US health care
When the end of the COVID-19 pandemic comes, it could create major disruptions for a cumbersome U.S. health care system made more generous, flexible and up-to-date technologically through a raft of temporary emergency measures.
Winding down those policies could begin as early as the summer. That could force an estimated 15 million Medicaid recipients to find new sources of coverage, require congressional action to preserve broad telehealth access for Medicare enrollees, and scramble special COVID-19 rules and payment policies for hospitals, doctors and insurers.