Police: Murder suspect taken into custody on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police have just taken a murder suspect into custody after he barricaded himself in a home with a woman and child on Tireman and Greenfield on Detroit’s west side.

The standoff lasted a short time, officials say.

Police say the alleged gunman pulled out an SRT as authorities surrounded the home.

The barricaded gunman refused to come outside when officers approached the home, police say.

The suspected gunman let the woman and child out of the home, but the suspect barricaded himself in the house, officials say.

After negotiations with the police, they were able to get the man to surrender.

Officials say the gunman was wanted for a shooting on Detroit’s east side; police have that house under surveillance.

He was arrested and led downtown to the precinct.