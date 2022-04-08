35º

LIVE

Local News

Detroit police officer charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct

Officer Michael A. Carson suspended without pay

Megan Woods, Reporter

Tags: West Bloomfield, Oakland County, Detroit, Wayne County, Detroit Police Department
A Detroit police officer is being held on $750,000 bond after being charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree. The victim is a minor.

DETROIT – A Detroit police officer is being held on $750,000 bond after he was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim is a minor.

Update: Detroit police officer cleared of criminal sexual misconduct charges

Michael Anthony Carson is a 20-year-veteran of the Detroit Police Department.

Carson was arrested and charged April 1. On Thursday evening, the Board of Police Commissioners decided to suspend Carson without pay, but with medical benefits.

“The allegations stemming from this investigation, which have spanned several years, are disturbing and do not represent the overwhelming majority of the hardworking men and women of the Detroit Police Department,” Detroit police Chief James White said in a statement. “The DPD will continue to cooperate with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter