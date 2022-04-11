Morning 4: US Marshals seek child rape suspect, and more stories to know

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
US Marshals: Man wanted for alleged child rape in Washtenaw County
The U.S. Marshals Service in Detroit is asking for help to find a man wanted in a child rape case out of Washtenaw County.
The U.S. Marshals Service Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is looking for Kevin Dwayne Bailey, 31, is accused of assaulting a minor female over a period of several years. (Read more here)
AAA: Average Metro Detroit gas price drops below $4 mark
Michigan gas prices continued to tick down slightly after setting a new record of $4.26 per gallon last month. But prices remain near $4 in most areas.
AAA Michigan reports gas prices in Michigan decreased 9 cents compared to last week. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.95 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 31 cents less than this time last month but still $1.16 more than this time last year. (Read more here)
Russia’s war to shrink Ukraine economy 45%, World Bank says
The World Bank says Ukraine’s economy will shrink by 45.1% this year because of Russia’s invasion, which has shut down half of the country’s businesses, choked off imports and exports, and damaged a vast amount of critical infrastructure. (Read more here)
🔒 Send in photo for National Pet Day! We’ll show some on TV
It’s National Pet Day, and we want to see some cute and fuzzy faces!
WDIV Insiders can submit a photo below to be featured in our National Pet Day gallery, and a few may even get featured on TV during Local 4 News at 4, 5 and 6.