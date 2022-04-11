Pontiac man charged for attacking deputies who blocked traffic due to downed wire, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac man has been charged for attacking deputies who were blocking traffic because of a downed power line, officials said.

Oakland County deputies were working at the intersection of Cesar Chavez and North Cass avenues at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday (April 6) and blocking traffic because of a crash that resulted in a downed wire.

Forrest Michael Perez, 27, of Pontiac, approached deputies and asked them for a ride to Henry Ford Hospital in Macomb County, police said. When they declined, he became angry, according to authorities.

Perez yelled at the deputies that he was going to kill them, and when one deputy tried to get out of a patrol vehicle, Perez tried to slam the door shut, officials said.

The deputy forced the door open, according to authorities. Perez punched the deputy multiple times and struck the deputy in the chest with his knee, police said.

Another deputy joined the struggle, and additional units were called to the scene. Perez refused commands to stop resisting before he was eventually taken into custody, according to authorities.

He was taken to the Oakland County Jail.

Two deputies were injured and treated at McLaren Oakland Hospital, authorities said. One had a concussion and the other had a foot injury.

Perez was arraigned Friday at 50th Dsitrict Court on two charges of felonious assault/resisting/obstructing a police officer causing injury and five counts of felonious assault/resisting/obstructing police.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 19.

