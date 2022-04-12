Morning 4: Fate of Royal Oak’s Main Art Theatre heads to vote, more stories to know

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Fate of Royal Oak’s Main Art Theatre to be decided tonight

The future of Royal Oak’s Main Art Theatre is in the hands of the planning commission, with a final meeting planned for Tuesday night. (Read more here)

MDOT working with new technology to alert drivers when they’re nearing active construction zone

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met with experts to look for new solutions to make sure drivers slow down in construction zones and keep workers safe.

MDOT is working to get the attention of drivers by sending messages about an upcoming work crew right into their cars. The technology will send signals to vehicles or phones if the driver is nearing an active construction zone. (Read more on this here)

Troy City Council taking up Mosque decision

After losing at the federal court level, the City of Troy needs to decide whether to appeal the decision or take no further legal action.

The city was sued by a Muslim group and the Department of Justice over the city’s refusal to grant zoning approval for the proposed Mosque in a commercial site at 3565 Rochester Road.

More on this story here.

Sticker shock: March inflation likely set new 40-year high

With ever-rising costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing consumers and threatening the economy, inflation in the United States likely set yet another four-decade high in March. (Read more here)

