53º

Local News

Morning 4: Fate of Royal Oak’s Main Art Theatre heads to vote, more stories to know

Here are the top stories for the morning of April 12, 2022

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Tags: Morning 4, Your Morning 4, Morning News, Michigan News, Detroit News, News, Newsstand, Local, Headlines, Top Stories, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan Weather, Detroit Weather
Royal Oak's Main Art Theatre closes after 80 years

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Fate of Royal Oak’s Main Art Theatre to be decided tonight

The future of Royal Oak’s Main Art Theatre is in the hands of the planning commission, with a final meeting planned for Tuesday night. (Read more here)

A meeting tonight will decide the fate of Royal Oak's Main Art Theatre.

MDOT working with new technology to alert drivers when they’re nearing active construction zone

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met with experts to look for new solutions to make sure drivers slow down in construction zones and keep workers safe.

MDOT is working to get the attention of drivers by sending messages about an upcoming work crew right into their cars. The technology will send signals to vehicles or phones if the driver is nearing an active construction zone. (Read more on this here)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met with experts to look for new solutions to make sure drivers slow down in construction zones and keep workers safe. A Work Zone Awareness Week event was held at C.A. Hull construction in Commerce Township. In June of 2018, C.A. Hull construction worker David Snell was stuck and killed on I-75 in Detroit by a driver named Samiya Speed.

Troy City Council taking up Mosque decision

After losing at the federal court level, the City of Troy needs to decide whether to appeal the decision or take no further legal action.

The city was sued by a Muslim group and the Department of Justice over the city’s refusal to grant zoning approval for the proposed Mosque in a commercial site at 3565 Rochester Road.

More on this story here.

After losing at the federal court level, the City of Troy needs to decide whether to appeal the decision or take no further legal action. The city was sued by a Muslim group and the Department of Justice over the city’s refusal to grant zoning approval for the proposed mosque in a commercial site at 3565 Rochester Road. A federal judge found Troy used its zoning ordinance to bar Muslims from using the site and that the city was in the wrong. Monday (April 11) night, the council met in closed session with its attorneys to discuss the ruling.

Sticker shock: March inflation likely set new 40-year high

With ever-rising costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing consumers and threatening the economy, inflation in the United States likely set yet another four-decade high in March. (Read more here)

Weather forecast: Nice Tuesday, tracking severe storm chance tomorrow

We should get a decent amount of sunshine through the morning hours today with more and more clouds moving into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario through the afternoon. The sunshine will really help high temps land in the low and mid 60s with a lighter wind NE to SE 5-12mph keeping east siders a degree or three cooler.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email