Morning 4: Commission gives green light to demolish Royal Oak’s Main Art Theatre -- and more stories

Commission approves plan to demolish Royal Oak’s Main Art Theatre

It’s hard to imagine downtown Royal Oak without the Main Art Theatre, but that could soon be the reality if the building’s owner gets what it wants. As of Tuesday night, the plan is to tear down the iconic theater and replace it with a five-story mixed-use development, now with the approval of the city’s planning commission.

Cranbrook alerts alumni of sexual misconduct investigation

An email to the alumni of Cranbrook informed the school community of an ongoing investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct against a now-deceased faculty member who taught at the boy’s school from 1946 to 1961.

Detroit takes action after TikTok video exposes massive illegal dumping site

The city is cleaning up an illegal dumping site in Detroit after the area started getting attention on the social media app TikTok. Police said it was one of the largest illegal dumping sites in the city.

Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack

A man sought in connection with an attack on a subway train in Brooklyn that left 10 people shot -- and once again interrupted New York City’s long journey to post-pandemic normalcy -- is now considered a suspect, Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday.

