Fugitive who escaped Ohio police steals SUV in Bedford Township, disappears before deputies arrive

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A fugitive who escaped from police in Ohio last week stole an SUV in Bedford Township and disappeared before deputies could arrive, according to authorities.

Monroe County deputies were called around 7:10 a.m. Thursday (April 14) to the industrial area near Sterns and Crabb roads in Bedford Township.

Officials said they received a report of a suspicious person in the vestibule of a business. The man entered the break room, changed his clothes and stole a blue 2016 Ford Escape from the parking lot, according to police.

Police said they are searching for fugitive Christopher Michael Eldredge, who escaped police in Wood County, Ohio, on April 9, 2022. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies believe the man was Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, who escaped police custody April 9 in Wood County, Ohio.

Eldredge fled the area before Monroe County officials arrived, they said.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds, authorities said. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jack that he stole from the break room of the business, according to police.

The Escape had a University of Michigan football helmet decal in the rear window.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. Anyone who sees Eldredge or the stolen SUV is asked to avoid approaching him and call 911.