Morning 4: What to know about stink bugs; Crumbleys in court; more stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Parents of accused Oxford shooter due in court today

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter, are due in court for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday after being bound over on manslaughter charges back in February.

The pre-trial hearing is scheduled to start around 10 a.m., you can watch it live on ClickOnDetroit, or stream it on your TV using Local 4+

Read more here.

Results of 2nd autopsy to be given in Patrick Lyoya’s death

Lawyers for the family of Patrick Lyoya, an unarmed Black man killed by police in western Michigan, said they will release results from an independent autopsy Tuesday.

Video from a bystander shows Lyoya was on the ground when he was shot in the head during a struggle with a white Grand Rapids officer on April 4. The official autopsy report is being shared with state police and won’t immediately be released to the public.

watch live at 10:30 a.m.

Let’s talk about Michigan stink bugs

They’re here. Stink bugs. Crawling out of their hiding spaces and into view. Ugh.

There’s good news and bad news about seeing stink bugs this time of year. The good news is they’re on their way out of your house -- the bad news is they’ve been there all winter. Gross.

Read more: Let’s talk about Michigan stink bugs: Why are they here? What should you do about it?

Cheers, fear as judge strikes down U.S. transit mask mandate

A federal judge’s decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it’s really time to end one of the most visible vestiges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The major airlines and many of the busiest airports rushed to drop their requirements on Monday after the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn’t enforce a January 2021 security directive that applied to airplanes, airports, taxis and other mass transit.

More on this here.