36º

Local News

Morning 4: What to know about stink bugs; Crumbleys in court; more stories

Here are the top stories for the morning of April 19, 2022

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Morning 4, Your Morning 4, Morning News, Michigan News, Detroit News, News, Newsstand, Local, Headlines, Top Stories, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan Weather, Detroit Weather
Stink bugs are invading homes around Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Parents of accused Oxford shooter due in court today

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter, are due in court for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday after being bound over on manslaughter charges back in February.

The pre-trial hearing is scheduled to start around 10 a.m., you can watch it live on ClickOnDetroit, or stream it on your TV using Local 4+

Read more here.

Results of 2nd autopsy to be given in Patrick Lyoya’s death

Lawyers for the family of Patrick Lyoya, an unarmed Black man killed by police in western Michigan, said they will release results from an independent autopsy Tuesday.

Video from a bystander shows Lyoya was on the ground when he was shot in the head during a struggle with a white Grand Rapids officer on April 4. The official autopsy report is being shared with state police and won’t immediately be released to the public.

Read more here and watch live at 10:30 a.m.

Let’s talk about Michigan stink bugs

They’re here. Stink bugs. Crawling out of their hiding spaces and into view. Ugh.

There’s good news and bad news about seeing stink bugs this time of year. The good news is they’re on their way out of your house -- the bad news is they’ve been there all winter. Gross.

Read more: Let’s talk about Michigan stink bugs: Why are they here? What should you do about it?

Cheers, fear as judge strikes down U.S. transit mask mandate

A federal judge’s decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it’s really time to end one of the most visible vestiges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The major airlines and many of the busiest airports rushed to drop their requirements on Monday after the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn’t enforce a January 2021 security directive that applied to airplanes, airports, taxis and other mass transit.

More on this here.

Weather: Brisk with shower chances before warm-up

There is also a breeze that will be picking up keeping wind chills in the 20s making it another day for the winter coat, hats, and gloves if you plan on spending any time outdoors catching a bus or walking the dog… bundle up! A few spotty rain and snow showers are still moving through Metro Detroit this morning which will make for some slick spots on the roads in those spots that see a little wintry weather.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram