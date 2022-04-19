Parents of accused Oxford shooter, James and Jennifer Crumbley, due in court today

FILE - This undated combination of photos provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows James Crumbley, left, and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, in Michigan. The couple face a key hearing to determine if they will face trial. Attorneys for the Crumbleys have asked a judge to consider a postponement so they can further prepare. But there was no decision from the judge ahead of the hearing Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter, are due in court for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday after being bound over on manslaughter charges back in February.

The pre-trial hearing is scheduled to start around 10 a.m., you can watch it live on ClickOnDetroit in the video player above, or stream it on your TV using Local 4+

A pre-trial hearing is a precursor to the start of a full trial where defense attorneys have the chance to address any issues in the case, as well as to help lay the foundation for the next step of the case. It’s often an opportunity for a deal to be made before going to trial.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Ethan Crumbley, are each facing four involuntary manslaughter charges for their alleged role in failing to prevent the shooting. Ethan Crumbley is accused of opening fire during school hours on Nov. 30, 2021, killing four students and injuring seven other people.

Prosecutors have accused James and Jennifer Crumbley of neglecting their son and ignoring warning signs of his disturbing behavior. They are also accused of purchasing and supplying their son with the handgun that was used in the fatal shooting last year.

Prosecutors have claimed that the Crumbley parents were more concerned with the two horses they owned than their son’s behavior.

James and Jennifer Crumbley did reportedly did acknowledge to their friends that their son was troubled. The parents even shared the violent drawing Ethan Crumbley made in school on the day of the shooting, which had teachers at Oxford High School demanding an in-person meeting.

