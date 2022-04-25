Roseville woman accused of firing shot that killed 24-year-old in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A Roseville woman has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman in Detroit, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. April 16 in the 15400 block of Vaughan Street in Detroit, according to authorities.

Officials said Danique Golder, 24, of Roseville, got into a verbal argument with Takeisha Williams, 24, of Trenton.

The argument escalated, and Golder fired a handgun into the doorway of the residence, police said.

Williams was struck in the head by the gunfire, officials said. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Golder was arrested Thursday (April 21), police said. She is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of discharging in or at a building causing death, and two felony firearm violations.

Officials said Golder was arraigned Saturday at 36th District Court and given a $750,000 bond, cash/surety.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 2, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 9.