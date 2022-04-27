6 injured, including 2 children, in crash on Detroit’s east side

Six people were hurt, including two children, in a crash that happened Wednesday on Detroit's east side.

DETROIT – Six people, including two children, were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Detroit’s east side.

The crash happened in the area of 7 Mile Road and Strasburg Street. Four vehicles were involved in the crash.

The two young children who have been transported to a hospital had just been picked up from school by their mother.

As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (April 27), 7 Mile Road is completely shut down in the area of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 4 for more updates.

