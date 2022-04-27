Detroit police investigating separate shootings of 4-year-old boy, 81-year-old man

Two persons of interest connected to the shooting of an 81-year-old man.

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating two separate shootings of a 4-year-old boy and an 81-year-old man, authorities said.

Child shot

The first shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday (April 27) in the 18400 block of Stout Street on the city’s west side, according to police.

Someone fired shots into a home at that location, striking a 4-year-old boy while he slept, officials said.

The boy was shot in the buttocks and rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities. He has since been released to recover at home, police said.

No suspect information or video has been linked to this shooting, officials said.

Man shot after driving incident

The second shooting happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday on Keeler Street near Asbury Park, according to police.

An 81-year-old man was driving when he made a turn while two men were walking across the street, authorities said. He nearly hit them and tried to apologize, according to officials.

Police said one of the men pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the 81-year-old, striking him in the hip. He was taken to a nearby hospital in temporary serious condition, authorities said.

Investigators have named two persons of interest in this case. They are shown in the photo at the top of this page.

“We are in the early stages of these investigations and I’m confident we will find the individuals responsible,” Detroit police Chief James White said. “Meanwhile, we are using every city resource to catch the individuals responsible for these two shootings. At this time, our thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call their local police precinct or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You will remain anonymous.