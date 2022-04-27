Detroit police chief seek help investigating recent non fatal shootings

DETROIT – Police held a news briefing Wednesday afternoon to provide details on two recent non fatal shootings in Detroit.

Detroit police Chief James White provided an update on the Wednesday morning shooting of a 4-year-old boy, and the non fatal shooting of an elderly man.

At about 3 a.m. Wednesday, a 4-year-old boy was injured after a drive-by shooter reportedly fired rounds from an assault weapon into his Detroit home in the 18500 block of Stout Street while he was asleep. The child was taken to the hospital and initially listed in critical condition.

“This poor kid was just lying in bed,” said Detroit police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald. “You can’t even lie in your own bed in the middle of the night and you have to deal with this. Enough is enough.”

In their update Wednesday afternoon, police said the 4-year-old boy’s condition has improved, and that he is recovering at home.

At about 6 a.m. on Wednesday, an 81-year-old man was also reportedly shot on Keeler Street near Asbury Park. He is recovering and expected to be OK, police said.

Detroit police are looking for assistance identifying and finding the shooters involved, as they say they don’t have much evidence to go on. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.