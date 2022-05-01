Morning 4: Eid al-Fitr celebration marks end of Ramadan for Muslims -- and more news

Muslim children plays in an outdoor open area after performing an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Morton Grove, Ill. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

Eid Mubarak: Muslims in Metro Detroit, worldwide mark end of Ramadan with 2-day holiday

Eid Mubarak to all who celebrate!

Eid al-Fitr is a two-day religious holiday that falls on May 1 and May 2 this year. The holiday marks the end of the Muslim community’s fasting during Ramadan.

Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Naomi Judd, whose family harmonies with daughter Wynonna turned them into the Grammy-winning country stars The Judds, has died. She was 76.

Here’s how to get $25 concert tickets to over 70 Michigan shows

Concert week is returning to Metro Detroit in May, and music lovers will be able to snag tickets for a reasonable price.

Starting at 10 a.m. on May 4, tickets to over 70 Metro Detroit shows hosted by Live Nation and 313 Presents will go on sale for $25. The shows are being held at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Pine Knob Music Theatre, Little Caesars Arena and Fox Theatre.

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents’ dinner

The White House press corps’ annual gala returned Saturday night along with the roasting of Washington, the journalists who cover it and the man at the helm: President Joe Biden.

The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, sidelined by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, featured Biden as the first president in six years to accept an invitation. Donald Trump shunned the event while in office.

“Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year,” Biden told an audience of 2,600, among them journalists, government officials and celebrities. “Now that would really have been a real coup.”

