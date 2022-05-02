Loyola High School in Detroit celebrates as all 33 seniors move on to college

Loyola High School is celebrating as every graduate is going off to higher education.

DETROIT – Monday was college decision day, and a Detroit high school had a big reason to celebrate.

All 33 seniors at Loyola High School will be advancing to higher education in the fall.

This is the 12th consecutive year that all of the seniors at the school have been accepted to a college.

“We look at success on a number of different levels,” says Loyola High School Principal Wyatt Jones III. “We want students to have an opportunity.”

Jones gives credit to family, teachers and staff involvement.

“I’m very excited. It took a lot of long hours, hard work, early mornings and late nights,” says Loyola High School senior Joshua Nichols.

Detroit Pistons broadcaster George Blaha attended the high school celebration.

Aaron McCloud, a senior at Loyola High School, tells us that he will be continuing his education at Columbia College in Chicago. Joshua Nichols is heading to the University of Michigan.