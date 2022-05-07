Metro Detroit doughnut shop closes its doors after 43 years

A Warren doughnut shop is closing its doors after serving their community for 43 years.

The Donut Hole off of Van Dyke Avenue announced Friday that the owners are putting away their rolling pins and retiring.

The doughnut shop is open till 2 p.m. on Saturday but is expected to sell out early.

The owners write on the shop’s Facebook page about how thankful they are for the community’s support.

“We’ve met so many wonderful people, made friends who become like family and were blessed to watch some of their kids (and even grandkids!) grow up,” state’s the shop’s latest Facebook post from Friday. “We will miss you and hope to see some of you tomorrow!”

