Morning 4: MDHHS releases 2022 fresh fish guidelines -- and other top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Hear from Macomb County mother who fought for Wyatt’s Law to protect other children from abuse

For seven and a half years, Erica Hammel has been trying to get a law passed to give parents and guardians the information she didn’t have back in 2013.

Wyatt’s Law was born out of her frustration. Hammel believes knowing her ex-husband’s girlfriend had a history of child abuse would have changed everything.

Is that fish you caught safe to eat? Check out this guide before you decide

Catch a nice fish lately? Want to know if it’s safe to eat? The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released its 2022 guide to eating safe fish.

The guides are meant to help anglers minimize exposure to chemicals that can build up in fish while still getting all the benefits of eating fresh fish.

Here’s what the toxicology report in autopsy of Patrick Lyoya found

Toxicology reports on Patrick Lyoya show his blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit the morning he was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer.

Babysitting rates are on the rise; up 11% in last year

Hiring a babysitter, like many things, is getting more expensive.

Reports show that babysitting rates rose significantly in the past year. If you’re looking for a sitter, you’ve likely seen higher rates, with the national average being $20.57 per hour for one child and $23.25 per hour for two children.

