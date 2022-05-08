Morning 4: Warren doughnut shop closes its doors after 43 years -- and more stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Metro Detroit doughnut shop closes its doors after 43 years

The Donut Hole off of Van Dyke Avenue announced Friday that the owners are putting away their rolling pins and retiring.

80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky Derby

Rich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.

Stevie Wonder, 4 others receive honorary doctorate from Wayne State University

Thousands of Wayne State University students and five honorary graduates received degrees Saturday afternoon during the university’s commencement ceremony in Detroit.

Abortion rights advocates hold rally in Downtown Detroit

Abortion rights advocates on Saturday rallied to protest the recently leaked Supreme Court draft opinion.

Detroit-area activists marched the streets of Downtown Detroit to demand the defense of Roe v. Wade.

