Morning 4: Michigan’s Northern Lower Peninsula under ‘extreme’ fire risk today -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

‘Extreme’ fire risk prompts Red Flag Warning for Northern Lower Michigan: What it means

A Red Flag Warning is in effect on Monday for all of Michigan’s Northern Lower Peninsula, with fire risk extending into the Upper Peninsula.

The combination of very dry air and vegetation, warm temperatures, and gusty winds will lead to dangerous wildfire conditions today.

Read more here.

Eastern Michigan University assistant football coach Fred Reed dies at 54

Eastern Michigan University is mourning the loss of assistant football coach Fred Reed, who died Sunday, May 8, at the age of 54.

See the report here.

Michigan gas prices hit new record high

Get ready to pay up to fill up.

Gas prices in Michigan jumped nearly 29 cents in one week, setting a new record high.

Ad

Learn more here.

Michigan’s 5 most common ticks to watch out for

There are several types of ticks to look out for in Michigan.

Although ticks can spread multiple illnesses, Lyme disease is the most commonly reported tick-borne disease in Michigan. Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and is transmitted by the blacklegged/deer tick.

See more here.