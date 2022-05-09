Oakland County woman wanted in murders of boyfriend, brother found dead -- what we know

CLARKSTON, Mich. – An Oakland County woman who was wanted in connection with the murders of her boyfriend and her brother has been found dead in the woods, sources told Local 4.

Murder investigation

On Sunday, deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for Ruby Taverner, 22, of Independence Township, in connection with a double homicide.

Police said two people were found dead around 3:20 a.m. Sunday (May 8) at the Independence Square Apartments on Dixie Highway in Clarkston.

The victims were identified as Taverner’s 22-year-old brother, Bishop Taverner, and her 26-year-old boyfriend, Ray Muscat, according to authorities.

Ray Muscat (WDIV)

Bishop Taverner’s body was found in the living room of one of the units, with a single gunshot wound, police said. Muscat’s body was found in the bedroom, officials said.

“There appeared to be somewhat more of a premeditation to it,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “You don’t typically find someone shot in the head one time unless they just kind of cooly and calmly walked up and did it.”

Deputies believe Ruby Taverner shot both men, fatally injuring them, and then fled the apartment on foot.

Search for Ruby Taverner

Officials said they believed Ruby Taverner to be armed and dangerous during their search. They said she had three weapons registered to her -- a .38-caliber handgun and two 9 mm firearms.

One of the weapons was purchased within the past week, according to authorities.

Suspect Ruby Taverner, 22 (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

When Ruby Taverner left the apartment building, she didn’t have a vehicle or a cellphone with her, police said.

The motive for the shootings was still not known, as of Sunday.

“You always think, ‘Nothing like this is really going to happen in my neighborhood,’ or actually, to somebody that we know,” said Dana Rybicki, who owns the shop next to the apartment complex.

Rybicki said she had seen Ruby Taverner before.

“She’s come into our store a couple of times,” Rybicki said. “Very good customer, has always shopped and always been really cordial, really nice. Everything was normal. She seemed really, really nice. I’m really sorry to hear about it.”

More than two dozen Oakland County deputies, including some from the Fugitive Apprehension Team and Search and Rescue Team joined Sunday’s search. Drones and K-9 units were also used.

Body found in woods

On Monday morning, Local 4 learned that Taverner’s body was found in the area of the Independence Square Apartments.

Police said Taverner was found around 10 a.m. Monday in a wooded area near the shooting scene.

She died from a single gunshot wound, and a Glock 43X handgun she had purchased this week was found near her body, according to authorities.

An autopsy has been scheduled, officials said.

“This tragic situation has now been brought to a close, and our investigators will now pivot to see if we can answer the question on everyone’s mind: why?” Bouchard said.

Editor’s note: Police corrected the age of Bishop Taverner, Ruby’s brother, from 26-years-old to 22. This corrections has been made.