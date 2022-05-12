Woman throws metal scale, flowers at 17-year-old girl working at Grosse Pointe ice cream shop

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – A woman threw a metal scale and flowers at a 17-year-old girl who was working at an ice cream shop in Grosse Pointe, police said.

The incident happened around 6:55 p.m. April 27 at an ice cream store in the 16800 block of Kercheval Avenue, according to authorities.

Officials said Veda Lynn Miller, 44, of Detroit, went into the store and got into an argument with the teenage worker. Miller assaulted the St. Clair Shores girl with a heavy metal scale and flowers that were on the counter, police said.

Miller has been charged with felonious assault and malicious destruction of property between $200 and $1,000.

She was arraigned Wednesday morning (May 11) at Grosse Pointe Municipal Court and given a $10,000 personal bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 19, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 9.