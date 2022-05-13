Morning 4: CDC says Metro Detroit experiencing ‘high’ COVID transmission -- and other news

Several Michigan counties are experiencing "high" COVID-19 transmission as of May 13, according to the CDC. Photo of the CDC's COVID-19 Integrated County View map.

CDC recommends masks in Metro Detroit due to ‘high’ COVID spread

Several Metro Detroit counties have been upgraded to a “high” COVID-19 risk category and are being urged to practice mask wearing in public by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

‘Words can’t explain it’: Missing Berkley teen found fatally shot in Detroit

Janiya Brown, 15, had been missing from Berkley for two-and-a-half weeks. Loved ones had finally found the missing teen, but not how they hoped.

2 men in critical condition after shooting at Detroit home

Two men are in critical condition Friday morning after being shot at a home on Detroit’s east side, police report.

Three people arrested in quadruple shooting on Detroit’s east side

Police say they have made arrests in a shooting that injured four people, including teenagers, on Detroit’s east side.

