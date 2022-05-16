1 arrested, 1 in hospital after shooting on Detroit’s east side, police say

DETROIT – One person is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. Sunday (May 15) in the 7500 block of East Jefferson Avenue, according to authorities.

Detroit police said a 31-year-old man and a 61-year-old man got into an altercation, and the 61-year-old pulled out a gun and shot the 31-year-old.

The younger man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed as stable, officials said.

The 61-year-old man was taken into custody, according to police.

Authorities continue to investigate.