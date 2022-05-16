67º

Local News

1 arrested, 1 in hospital after shooting on Detroit’s east side, police say

61-year-old man taken into custody

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Crime, Shooting, Detroit Crime, Detroit Shooting, Jefferson Avenue, Detroit's East Side, Detroit Police, DPD, Detroit Police Department
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

DETROIT – One person is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. Sunday (May 15) in the 7500 block of East Jefferson Avenue, according to authorities.

Detroit police said a 31-year-old man and a 61-year-old man got into an altercation, and the 61-year-old pulled out a gun and shot the 31-year-old.

The younger man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed as stable, officials said.

The 61-year-old man was taken into custody, according to police.

Authorities continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email