Vigil held for two young men killed at mobile home park in White Lake Township

There was a big gathering Monday (May 23) night in Oakland County with family, friends, and community members coming together to remember two young lives cut short due to gun violence. Cameron Duckworth and Drake Mancuso were found shot and killed over the weekend at a mobile home park in White Lake Township. Police have two suspects in custody.

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – There was a big gathering Monday (May 23) night in Oakland County with family, friends, and community members coming together to remember two young lives cut short due to gun violence.

Cameron Duckworth and Drake Mancuso were found shot and killed over the weekend at a mobile home park in White Lake Township.

Police have two suspects in custody.

Seen in the video player above is the scene of the tragedy where Duckworth and Mancuso’s lives were taken abruptly.

“Every morning is just going to be a reoccurring nightmare,” said Cameron Duckworth’s mom, Emily Duckworth. “He’s not there; he’s not going to be there. He’s not coming home.”

Emily Duckworth suffered a loss greater than most of us could even imagine.

“I was just so thankful for him and I just don’t want him to be gone,” Emily Duckworth said. “Especially like this.”

Ad

Her 20-year-old son, Cameron Duckworth, was killed alongside his friend, 16-year-old Drake Mansuco.

Mansuco’s girlfriend, Lily Kennedy, says Mansuco loved being around people.

He was caring,” Kennedy said. “I always felt safe with him; he always had a heart for everyone.”

The loved ones Cameron Duckworth and Drake Mansuco left behind came to remember who they were and how they lived.

“I practically spent my whole childhood with that kid,” said a male friend. “I wouldn’t be who I am today without him.”

There was laughter and tears during the vigil, and in that darkness came bits of light.

“Drake was always the first one out there to go hit those rails and try the first thing first,” said another male friend. “Even though he did slip off and break his wrist, he still had a great attitude about it.”

No one can make sense of what happened to them or why but Mansuco’s dad did share a fond moment about his son as he reminded everyone how important it is to tell your kids you love them.

Ad

“Tell your mom that you love her, tell your dad that you love him, tell your son, I love you.”

If you like to help out the family of Cameron Duckworth, click here.