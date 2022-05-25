Here are some pictures of first responders in Wyandotte saving ducklings from a storm drain

First responders in Wyandotte saved some adorable ducklings from a storm drain this week.

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – We could all use something cute today. So, here are some pictures of first responders saving adorable ducklings from a storm drain this week.

The Wyandotte Police Department shared the photos on their Facebook page on Wednesday (May 25).

The Wyandotte Police Department, fire department and Downriver Animal Control all worked together to rescue the mother duck and her babies from the storm drain.

Anyway, here are the photos:

The Wyandotte Police Department shared the photos on their Facebook page on Wednesday (May 25). (Wyandotte Police Department)

The Wyandotte Police Department shared the photos on their Facebook page on Wednesday (May 25). (Wyandotte Police Department)

The Wyandotte Police Department shared the photos on their Facebook page on Wednesday (May 25). (Wyandotte Police Department)

The Wyandotte Police Department shared the photos on their Facebook page on Wednesday (May 25). (Wyandotte Police Department)

The Wyandotte Police Department shared the photos on their Facebook page on Wednesday (May 25). (Wyandotte Police Department)