Michigan metro parks offering free swim lessons for kids

More than 1,000 children in Southeast Michigan will have the chance to take free swim lessons this summer.

Michigan metro parks are partnering up with organizations across the area to promote water safety.

According to a press release from Huron-Clinton Metroparks, more than 25 people drown in Michigan every summer.

“Southeast Michigan has some of the best water recreation opportunities available, and we want everyone to have full access and feel safe when they visit the parks, so we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with organizations throughout the region to improve swim safety for the children who live here,” shared Amy McMillan, director of the Huron-Clinton Metroparks. “We can accomplish more together than we can by working individually.”

Metro parks are partnering up with four hosts which will offer swim lessons for children.

Below are the organizations hosting lessons:

Swimmers will be evaluated on their first day of class and placed in one of four swim level groups. The swim programs being taught are based on the American Red Cross curriculum. Each swimmer taking a lesson will receive a swimsuit (if needed), swim camp and goggles.