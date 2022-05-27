2 teens charged after shots fired at Detroit police officers during traffic stop

DETROIT – Two teenagers have been charged after shots were fired at Detroit police officers during a traffic stop last week, officials said.

The incident happened at 4:07 a.m. Saturday (May 21) in the area of Livernois Avenue and Davison Road on the city’s west side, according to authorities.

Officers said they saw a vehicle pass them, and they tried to pull it over. Robbie Shavon Kaigler, 18, of Detroit, was driving, and Deontay Keon Hestle Jr., 18, of Detroit, was sitting on the back passenger side door sill, police said.

Hestle is accused of pulling out a handgun and shooting it at the police car, officials said. Kaigler is accused of driving away from the scene and helping Hestle after the shots were fired, according to police.

Both teenagers were arrested Tuesday.

Hestle is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of fleeing and eluding, and four felony firearm violations.

Kaigler is charged with two counts of fleeing and eluding, and accessory after the fact.

They were arraigned Friday afternoon at 36th District Court. Hestle was issued a $1 million cash bond, and Kaigler was given a $50,000 personal bond and must wear a GPS tether, if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 3.