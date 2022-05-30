Search for missing Detroiter Tamala Wells continues as new detective assigned to case

It has been almost 10 years since a Detroit mother of two was last seen. Tamala Wells was last seen on Aug. 6, 2012, leaving her home on Appleton Street near Telegraph Road. Wells left in a Pontiac Grand Prix that police eventually found, but Wells wasn’t in the vehicle.

DETROIT – It has been almost 10 years since a Detroit mother of two was last seen.

Tamala Wells was last seen on Aug. 6, 2012, leaving her home on Appleton Street near Telegraph Road. Wells left in a Pontiac Grand Prix that police eventually found, but Wells wasn’t in the vehicle.

Wells is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 157 pounds. She was last seen wearing micro braids, blue jean shorts and a white shirt.

There have been no arrests made in connection to the case. The missing person case has a new Detroit detective hoping to find new clues and help Wells’ family find her or get closure.

Read more: Family searching for answers 9 years after Detroit mother vanished

“Cheif White says he is revamping cold cases to put new every and new light into it,” said Activist Malik Shabazz.

Ad

Related: Activists try to raise awareness for unsolved cold cases in Detroit

According to officials, 3,900 people are missing in Michigan.

Wells’ boyfriend was questioned by police multiple times in the case, but he has never been charged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Click here to read more about Michigan cold cases.

Below was our latest update from 2019 on the Tamala Wells case.