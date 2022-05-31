2 men accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls in Royal Oak Township, police say

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two men have been charged in connection with the sexual assault of teenage girls in Royal Oak Township, police said.

Michigan State Police troopers said they were called at 7:10 p.m. May 24 for a runaway child complaint. They said they spoke to two girls -- ages 15 and 13 -- and learned that they had been sexually assaulted.

Officials said the girls described two men who had assaulted them. The girls were then taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, police said.

Andre Walker, 29, and Julius Dukes, 39, were identified as the suspected attackers, according to authorities.

A search warrant was performed at one of their homes, and both Walker and Dukes were taken into custody without incident, police said.

They were arraigned over the weekend at 45th District Court.

Walker is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was given a $350,000 cash bond.

Dukes is charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was given a $500,000 cash bond.

Both men are being held in the Oakland County Jail.