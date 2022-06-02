Man has been barricaded in Ypsilanti for 12 hours after shooting at girlfriend because she moved out

Crisis negotiators during a June 2, 2022, barricaded gunman situation at the Laurel Bay Apartments in Ypsilanti Township.

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has been barricaded inside an Ypsilanti Township apartment for 12 hours after he fired shots at his girlfriend because she was moving out, officials said.

Police were called around 9 p.m. Wednesday (June 1) to the Laurel Bay Apartments in the 1600 block of Laurel Bay Drive off of Grove Street in Ypsilanti Township.

The Laurel Bay Apartments in Ypsilanti Township during a June 2, 2022, barricaded gunman situation. (WDIV)

A 37-year-old man had gotten angry with his girlfriend because she was moving out, according to authorities. She and a friend were leaving when the man shot up their vehicle, police said.

Neither the woman nor her friend were injured in the shooting, according to officials.

When deputies arrived, the man retreated back into his apartment, and he’s remained there since that time, authorities said.

Neighbors in the area and within the apartment complex were evacuated, and the situation is contained, police said.

Crisis negotiators worked through the night to try to end the standoff peacefully.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.