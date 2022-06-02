58º

Search underway for man wanted in killing of 2 people on Detroit’s west side

Officials say shooter was in vehicle with victims

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

The Detroit police are searching for a man who shot and killed two people on Detroit's west side, officials say. Police say the man they're looking for was in the vehicle with the two victims outside the Smith Homes Apartments.

The shooting happened on Evergreen Road between Lyndon Street and Schoolcraft.

Police say the man they’re looking for was in the vehicle with the two victims outside the Smith Homes Apartments.

Officials say there was some sort of argument going on between the three me around 9 p.m. Wednesday (June 1) night when one of the men allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other two before taking off on foot.

“The shooter was in the vehicle with the individuals who were shot,” said Detroit Police Commander Arnold Williams. “He actually shot one while he was in the vehicle and got out and shot the other.”

Detroit police have the help of Michigan State Police and their K-9 and helicopters as they continue to search for the suspect.

