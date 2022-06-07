69º

LIVE

Local News

Man suspected in murder of 2 people on Detroit’s west side turns himself in, police say

Dejuan Gillum in custody, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Crime, Shooting, Detroit Crime, Detroit Shooting, Crescent Drive, Evergreen Road, DPD, Detroit Police, Detroit Police Department, Dejuan Gillum
The scene of a June 1, 2022, shooting on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A man suspected of murdering two people on Detroit’s west side last week has turned himself in, police said.

Officials said Dejuan Gillum and two other men got into an argument around 9 p.m. Wednesday (June 1) in the 14300 block of Crescent Drive.

Gillum is accused of firing shots, fatally injuring the other two men, according to authorities. He fled north on Evergreen Road, they said.

“The shooter was in the vehicle with the individuals who were shot,” Detroit police Cmdr. Arnold Williams said. “He actually shot one while he was in the vehicle and got out and shot the other.”

Detroit police asked for the public’s help locating Gillum. He turned himself in Tuesday, officials said.

Previous coverage

You can watch Pamela Osborne’s full coverage of this story below.

The Detroit police are searching for a man who shot and killed two people on Detroit's west side, officials say. Police say the man they're looking for was in the vehicle with the two victims outside the Smith Homes Apartments.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email