Man suspected in murder of 2 people on Detroit’s west side turns himself in, police say

DETROIT – A man suspected of murdering two people on Detroit’s west side last week has turned himself in, police said.

Officials said Dejuan Gillum and two other men got into an argument around 9 p.m. Wednesday (June 1) in the 14300 block of Crescent Drive.

Gillum is accused of firing shots, fatally injuring the other two men, according to authorities. He fled north on Evergreen Road, they said.

“The shooter was in the vehicle with the individuals who were shot,” Detroit police Cmdr. Arnold Williams said. “He actually shot one while he was in the vehicle and got out and shot the other.”

Detroit police asked for the public’s help locating Gillum. He turned himself in Tuesday, officials said.

Previous coverage

You can watch Pamela Osborne’s full coverage of this story below.

