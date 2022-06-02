Wayne County families clean up after powerful afternoon storms

A lot of cleaning up to do after straight-line winds blew through Dearborn Heights, parts of Westland, Inkster, Garden City, and Detroit, bringing down large trees and power lines. DTE is reporting about 23,000 customers are still without power.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A lot of cleaning up to do after straight-line winds blew through Dearborn Heights, parts of Westland, Inkster, Garden City, and Detroit, bringing down large trees and power lines.

DTE is reporting about 23,000 customers are still without power.

Piles of debris were everywhere as neighbors helped neighbors clean up.

“We are good neighbors, so we need to take care of ourselves,” said a man raking up debris.

Power outages were hit and miss throughout several communities as the limb damage was spread out in many cases, a whole lot more than just branches.

“You could see coming from southwest,” said Katy Adamski. “You could hear the rumble, and all of a sudden, it just started raining like it normally does, but the wind was horrendous as it was blowing from every direction.”

There were multiple massive trees uprooted or snapped by what the National Weather Service confirms as straight-line winds.

“Unbelievable, you almost think like a twister came through or something came through,” said a man standing amid the down trees.

The strong winds had tossed everything in its path, including the brand new deck set up on a home seen in the video player above.

“It happened so fast the branch on the bottom bounced off her roof and bounced way over there, and that branch and these two came down almost simultaneously,” said Randy Tromniski, who was describing the scene.