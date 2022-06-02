Woman kidnapped by estranged husband in St. Clair County safely recovered, police say

A missing person alert was canceled Wednesday night after a woman who was kidnapped by her estranged husband in St. Clair County was recovered safely.

Michigan State Police said that as of 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Carol Durand had been safely recovered after being kidnapped less than 24 hours prior and barricaded at an Ohio hotel. Durand, 55, was reportedly taken by her estranged husband from a home in St. Clair County.

At around 2:30 a.m. on June 1, St. Clair Shores man Gabriel Wagner, 52, reportedly seriously injured a 47-year-old man outside the man’s home in East China Township. Wagner then forced Durand, who was also at the home, into a vehicle and took off, police said.

Ad

At about 10 a.m. Wednesday, police said their investigation led them to a hotel in Findlay, Ohio, just off of I-75, where Wagner had taken Durand. The 55-year-old woman was believed to have been “severely assaulted and in need of medical attention,” officials said.

Ohio authorities said they were working to negotiate a peaceful end to the situation as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. Michigan police canceled the missing person alert for Durand hours later.

It is unclear if Durand was recovered from the hotel or elsewhere. Wagner was still barricaded inside the hotel as of Wednesday night.

Ohio police said early Thursday morning that they were no longer dealing with a barricaded situation, but did not comment on Wagner’s status and if he had been arrested or not.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Gabriel Charles Wagner (Michigan State Police)

Michigan State Police say that a woman who was kidnapped by her estranged partner in St. Clair County has been recovered safely. The missing persons alert has been canceled.

More: Local news