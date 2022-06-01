Estranged partner assaults, kidnaps woman in St. Clair County, police say

Carol Debbie Durand (left) and Gabriel Charles Wagner (right)

EAST CHINA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man kidnapped his estranged partner in St. Clair County after attacking her and her companion, officials said.

Michigan State Police said Carol Debbie Durand, 55, was kidnapped Wednesday (June 1) by Gabriel Charles Wagner, 52, in a black 2007 Honda Accord.

Wagner assaulted Durand’s companion in the area of 5231 Pointe Drive in East China Township, according to authorities. He then kidnapped Durand, his estranged partner, police said.

Officials believe Durand was “severely assaulted” and needs medical attention.

Wagner is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Police said the Accord has Michigan registration No. DAB8010.

Durand is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds, officials said. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Wagner has four firearms registered to him, state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.