St. Clair Shores man surrounded by police at Ohio hotel after kidnapping estranged wife

EAST CHINA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A St. Clair Shores man who attacked a 47-year-old and kidnapped his estranged wife is surrounded by police in an Ohio hotel, officials said.

Police said they received a call around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday (June 1) from a 47-year-old man. He told them he had been seriously injured in his driveway in the 5200 block of Pointe Drive in East China Township.

The man said Gabriel Charles Wagner, 52, of St. Clair Shores, had attacked him in the driveway. Wagner then forced his estranged wife into a black 2007 Honda Accord and fled the area, according to authorities.

Officers said they searched several homes in St. Clair Shores, including Wagner’s house. They learned around 10 a.m. that Wagner had taken his estranged wife to a hotel room in an Ohio city just off of I-75, investigators said.

Ohio officers are trying to negotiate a peaceful ending to the situation, according to authorities.

Detectives with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Wagner for unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and aggravated domestic violence.