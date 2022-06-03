Detroit police to provide update on landfill search for 17-year-old Zion Foster

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities are set to provide an update Friday afternoon on the search for the body of 17-year-old Zion Foster, a teen missing out of Eastpointe who is presumed dead.

Detroit police Chief James White will speak at a news conference at 2 p.m. You can watch live in this article using the video player above.

A massive search began on Tuesday, May 31, at the Pine Tree Acres landfill in Lenox Township, where authorities believe Foster’s body is located. The teen was reportedly placed in a dumpster by her cousin when he found her unresponsive, and that dumpster led investigators to the landfill.

Foster went missing on Jan. 4, and was last seen by her cousin 23-year-old Jaylin Brazier. After initially lying to authorities about even seeing Foster the day she went missing, Brazier eventually turned himself in to police and admitted what happened.

According to prosecutors, Brazier told police that he had picked Foster up from her Eastpointe home and brought her to his home. The two reportedly mixed their marijuana together and smoked it.

“Somehow, when he came back to the room, she was unconscious,” a prosecutor said.

Brazier admitted to putting Foster’s allegedly unresponsive body into the trunk of his vehicle, drove to a dumpster and placed her inside. Now, authorities believe that Foster’s body is at least 75-100 feet or more below the surface in the landfill.

Brazier was sentenced to prison on March 30 for lying to police during a violent crime investigation.

Crews looking for Foster’s remains in Lenox Township are using heavy machinery to remove 20 feet of material in an area spanning 100 feet by 100 feet.

“To know that my baby has to be recovered from trash,” said Foster’s mother, Ciera Milton. “It’s just so much to miss out on.”

Officials previously said the search could last as long as seven to eight weeks. The area of the landfill has not been disturbed since police requested the waste management team to preserve it, officials said.

It is unclear exactly what information police will be sharing on Friday.

