76º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

3 people use crowbars, tow chain to break into ATM at Brighton bank

Brighton police continue to investigate

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Brighton, Livingston County, Local, Crime, Brighton Crime, Livingston County Crime, ATM Thieves, ATM, Chase Bank, Grand River Avenue, Brighton Police, Brighton Police Department
Surveillance images from an ATM theft in Brighton. (Brighton Police Department)

BRIGHTON, Mich. – Three people used crowbars and a tow chain while trying to break into an ATM outside a Brighton bank.

Police said last week that the theft happened at the Chase Bank at 9858 East Grand River Avenue.

Video shows a white pickup truck backing up to the ATM with a chain already prepared for use, according to authorities. Police said the truck had been stolen.

Three people in black clothing got out of the truck and used crowbars to break into the ATM and set the tow chain, officials said.

Once the chain was connected, the truck pulled away in an attempt to access the compartment where the money is held, according to police.

The camera cut off at this point because the pickup hit guide wires to a utility pole, officials said.

Brighton police continue to investigate. You can see the surveillance footage below.

Surveillance video showed thieves breaking into an ATM in Brighton.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email