3 people use crowbars, tow chain to break into ATM at Brighton bank

Surveillance images from an ATM theft in Brighton.

BRIGHTON, Mich. – Three people used crowbars and a tow chain while trying to break into an ATM outside a Brighton bank.

Police said last week that the theft happened at the Chase Bank at 9858 East Grand River Avenue.

Video shows a white pickup truck backing up to the ATM with a chain already prepared for use, according to authorities. Police said the truck had been stolen.

Three people in black clothing got out of the truck and used crowbars to break into the ATM and set the tow chain, officials said.

Once the chain was connected, the truck pulled away in an attempt to access the compartment where the money is held, according to police.

The camera cut off at this point because the pickup hit guide wires to a utility pole, officials said.

Brighton police continue to investigate. You can see the surveillance footage below.

