Inkster man accused of killing 60-year-old with kitchen knife, stabbing victim’s dog

Jason Barnes charged with murder in death of Carles Tye

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

INKSTER, Mich. – An Inkster man is accused of killing a 60-year-old with a kitchen knife and then stabbing the victim’s dog before fleeing the scene, officials said.

Inkster police were called at 9:17 p.m. May 14 to a home in the 30000 block of Annapolis Circle. When officers arrived, they said they found Carles Randall Tye, 60, of Inkster, in the kitchen with a knife in his upper left abdomen.

Medical officials arrived and pronounced Tye dead, according to authorities.

Police said Jason Edward Barnes, 47, of Inkster, stabbed Tye earlier that day, fatally injuring him. Barnes also stabbed Tye’s dog before fleeing the scene, according to officials.

Barnes was arrested May 15. He is charged with premeditated first-degree murder.

He was arraigned Wednesday (June 1) at 22nd District Court and remanded to jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 8.

