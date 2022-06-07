67º

Harper Woods police issue ‘Stranger Danger’ alert after white SUV spotted offering children candy

Police say a woman and potentially two men were in SUV

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

HARPER WOODS, Mich.Harper Woods police put out a stranger danger alert Monday for parents after a white SUV was spotted approaching children asking them if they wanted candy in both Harper Woods and Saint Clair Shores. Less than a mile and a half apart with easy access onto I-94, police say it’s suspicious.

Sunday (June 5), a mom was in the back of her home near Greater Mack Avenue and Gaukler Street with her five-year-old daughter.

She doesn’t want to be identified.

“I was sitting in my backyard with my five-year-old daughter,” said the mother. “She was running around with the dog,” she said.

Her daughter ran to the front yard when a white later model Jeep Cherokee rolled up and asked the little girl if she’d like some candy.

“She screamed, ‘No’ and ran to me immediately,” the mom said.

The same scenario happened less than a mile and a half away in Harper Woods. This time it was on Harper Avenue near Hollywood Street.

Two children, ages seven and four, were approached by the same SUV, and they, too, said no.

Police believe this is suspicious and say a woman was in the front of the white Jeep Cherokee along with a man and another man in the back.

