Police investigate circumstances surrounding shooting death of man found near Detroit home

DETROIT – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an overnight shooting after a man was found dead near a Detroit home.
The discovery was made around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 16500 block of Salem Street, according to authorities.
Officers said a man was found dead near a home in the area. His age is unknown.
They believe the man might have been an intruder who was shot during a home invasion. The person inside the nearby home is cooperating, according to officials.
No additional information has been revealed.