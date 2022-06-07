Police investigate circumstances surrounding shooting death of man found near Detroit home

The scene of a June 7, 2022, shooting outside a home on Salem Street in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an overnight shooting after a man was found dead near a Detroit home.

The discovery was made around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 16500 block of Salem Street, according to authorities.

Officers said a man was found dead near a home in the area. His age is unknown.

They believe the man might have been an intruder who was shot during a home invasion. The person inside the nearby home is cooperating, according to officials.

No additional information has been revealed.