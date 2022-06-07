68º

Local News

Police investigate circumstances surrounding shooting death of man found near Detroit home

Detroit police say homeowner is cooperating

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Crime, Detroit Crime, DPD, Detroit Police Department, Detroit Police, Salem Street, Detroit's West Side, Shooting, Detroit Shooting
The scene of a June 7, 2022, shooting outside a home on Salem Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an overnight shooting after a man was found dead near a Detroit home.

The discovery was made around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 16500 block of Salem Street, according to authorities.

Officers said a man was found dead near a home in the area. His age is unknown.

They believe the man might have been an intruder who was shot during a home invasion. The person inside the nearby home is cooperating, according to officials.

No additional information has been revealed.

Evidence markers at the scene of a June 7, 2022, shooting outside a home on Salem Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email