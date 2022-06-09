Morning 4: Is foot traffic in Downtown Detroit back to normal? -- and other top stories

DETROIT, MI - JULY 21: Marshall Fredericks' "The Spirit Of Detroit" sculpture, sits in front of the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, in Detroit, Michigan on JULY 21, 2012. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Data: Has Detroit foot traffic returned to pre-pandemic levels?

Things are beginning to feel more normal these days ... but has everything returned to normal completely?

Things are still ... “uncertain” ... it seems. So, we wanted to know if that uncertainty is still having an impact on Downtown Detroit and its most beloved attractions.

Enter: Dataherald, which has been keeping track of foot traffic at popular “tourist” destinations in Detroit and across the country. Using their data, we’ve been able to see how many visitors stopped at certain attractions before and during the pandemic, and compare those numbers to today’s numbers.

Here’s what we found.

Sip, sip hooray: Slurpee Day is back in July -- but with big changes

She’s back and better than ever. 7-Eleven is bringing back Slurpee Day in honor of their 95th birthday. For the first time ever, Slurpee Day will be celebrated at ALL 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations.

Grocery shopping with a registered dietitian: How to buy healthy food for less

“I hear all the time, people saying that healthy food is more expensive than unhealthy food, and I don’t buy it for a minute. I think there are all kinds of ways that we can eat healthier and not spend as much money,” said Bethany Thayer, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Henry Ford Health.

With grocery prices continuing to rise dramatically, many families are having to make hard decisions about what to buy. We asked Thayer to go shopping with us to share her tips and tricks for saving money on healthy foods.

You can go fishing in Michigan for free this weekend: What to know

You can fish for free in Michigan this weekend.

That’s it, that’s all you need to know, there’s no catch -- well, hopefully you catch a couple of fish.

On June 11 and 12 all fishing license fees will be waived.

