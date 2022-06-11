Morning 4: Canton Township police investigate road rage shooting that killed 37-year-old man

Driver shot and killed, shooter on the loose in Canton Township

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Canton Twp. police search for 2 vehicles in road rage shooting that killed 37-year-old Belleville man

A 37-year-old Belleville man has died after being shot several times during a road rage altercation in Canton Township.

It happened at 5:18 p.m. Friday (June 10) along Haggerty Road between Palmer and Michigan Avenue. Police are searching for a shooter and two vehicles they believe were involved in the incident.

The dangers of ATVs in Detroit: What police are doing to prevent injuries on city streets

All-terrain vehicles (ATV) are meant to be used on dirt roads, not on city streets or highways.

They come with major safety risks, especially for young people. That is why Detroit police are cracking down on the use of ATVs in the city.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said children are involved in 30% of all ATV-related deaths and emergency room injuries.

Police: Man in custody after threatening to injure, kill people at Plymouth business

Police issued a shelter-in-place notice for some Plymouth residents Friday afternoon following a threat directed at an area business.

The issue has since been resolved and the shelter-in-place notice has been lifted. Police asked residents who live on or near the area of Karmada Street and Farmer Street to stay inside their homes.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: What are the symptoms, treatments, info?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome (herpes zoster oticus) occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. After chickenpox clears up, the virus still lives in your nerves. Years later, it may reactivate. When it does, it can affect your facial nerves.

