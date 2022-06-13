Michigan State Police want to hear from people who witnessed driver of Durango point gun out window

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the driver of a red Durango point a pink AR pistol out of his window.

An off-duty Detroit police officer was driving into work at 7:30 a.m. on Monday (June 13) going southbound on M-39 near Ford Road behind a red Durango when he saw the driver point the pistol out of his window.

The officer guided troopers to the location and troopers conducted a traffic stop. Troopers took the driver into custody without incident.

The pistol was recovered from the floorboard of the rear seat. The suspect’s CPL expired in 2016. Michigan State Police are looking to identify several potential victims.

Officials believe the suspect pointed the gun at several drivers involved in separate road rage incidents. The suspect is in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or was targeted should contact Michigan State Police Metro Post at 734-287-5000.

